Azealia Banks Lands Reality TV Show, Refuels Beef With Nicki Minaj

Azealia Banks will be taking her antics to the small screen, as the rapper has announced she’s been offered her own reality TV show. The Harlem native took to social media on Tuesday (August 23) to reveal that she had plans to work with a network on an unscripted show, but that Nicki Minaj allegedly stepped in to put a stop to the production.

“I was supposed to start filming a reality show last month,” Banks wrote. “But apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings.” From there, Banks continued to take aim at Minaj, levying alleged insults made by network execs. “And now they all hate her and think she’s ghetto, terrible to work with, overweight and boring.”

Banks also claimed that she received an additional three offers from various networks to film a reality show before striking her current deal. “Ok so the Azealia Banks reality TV show is happening,” the “212” rapper wrote in her Instagram Story. “I’m excited.” Banks also jokingly reveled in having the opportunity to put her polarizing personality on full display, adding, “FINALLY, people get to see the real me: an asshole.”

Azealia Banks’ unfiltered commentary and penchant for drama makes her a fitting candidate for reality TV. The rapper recently sent a backhanded compliment to Cardi B, calling her an “industry plant” while commending her on her success.