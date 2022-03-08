Daphne Maxwell Reid And Vernee Watson-Johnson Reunite On ‘Bel-Air’

A Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion is set for the show’s modern, dramatic spinoff. Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson will appear in Episode 9 of Bel-Air adding new roles to the series. Daphne Maxwell Reid played Aunt Viv and Vernee Watson-Johnson played Viola “Vy” Smith in the original series.

In the new show, Maxwell Reid is cast as “Helen” and Vernee Watson-Johnson will play “Janice,” members of the Art Council Board of Trustee.

According to the official description, Bel-Air “imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.” It is executive produced by Will Smith and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer.

“I remember him [Will Smith] telling me, to just create with confidence, always,” Cooper shared with VIBE during a virtual interview with the show’s cast and crew ahead of the series premiere. “Him truly passing me that baton and giving me the trust to reimagine these characters is an honor and something I take very, very seriously, but it was a responsibility that I wanted. I’m very excited for the fans to see these reimagined characters that you know and love grounded through a modern lens. It’s gonna be a wild ride, so buckle up.”

Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones. Additionally, Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin, and more play recurring characters.

Bel-Air is currently streaming on Peacock with new episodes released every Thursday. The Season 1 finale will stream on Thursday, March 31 on Peacock. Watch a trailer for the series below.