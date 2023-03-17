‘Bel-Air’ Renewed For Third Season On Peacock

On Friday (March 17), Peacock announced that Bel-Air has officially been renewed for a third season, ahead of its season two conclusion this April.

The modern reimagining of the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, broke records as the streamer’s most-watched original sophomore series to date when it returned back in February.

With Will Smith serving as executive producer and DJ Jazzy Jeff declaring, “this might be my favorite show ever,” this series was destined to thrive. Season two picks up with Will (Jabari Banks) at odds with a new person who enters his life and “challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence.”

When speaking on the new season, series creator Morgan Cooper told VIBE, “We love pressure here at Bel-Air. I remember when we announced the show and there was a lot of pressure then on what this show would be. For us, we’re focused on telling these stories from an authentic place, and so I think as a storyteller if your heart is in the right place and focused on these characters and not getting caught up in the ‘pressure’ of it all… And just staying focused on the work and on the craftsmanship of our storytelling, then pressure is really just an illusion.”

(L-R): Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Adrian Holmes, Coco Jones, Jabari Banks, Simone Joy Jones, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones, and Jimmy Akingbola attend the Premiere of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” Season 2. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Banks added, “It’s a true coming-of-age story when you think about it. I think people are going to be surprised with the decisions that Will’s been making, but I think that is a part of Will’s character…That he doesn’t make the right decisions most of the time. And he’s often getting himself in trouble and he’s always finding a way out.”

New episodes drop weekly until April 27 with the second season being described as “compelling, jarring, [and] exciting.” Tatyana Ali from the original Fresh Prince also has a recurring guest role.

Check out the official season three announcement from the cast below.