Bernie Mac Biopic In The Works By John Legend’s Production Company

A Bernie Mac biopic is in development by John Legend’s production company, Get Lifted Film Co. The singer and his producing partner, Mike Jackson, revealed they’ll be working on a feature film biopic about the life of comedy legend during a panel discussion at the 2021 Tribeca Festival, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

“We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story,” Jackson revealed at the “Tribeca Talks: Storytellers” event.

“Look at you breaking news over here,” Legend said in confirmation. The project has a deeper meaning for the Grammy-winning artist who worked with Bernie Mac on one of his final films, 2008’s Soul Men. Legend went on to expand on Bernie Mac’s humor while on set.

“His humor was always edgy but it always had so much heart to it at the same time, and you could tell he was a family man. You could tell that he loved the people he was talking about. And that love just suffused through everything he did.

“And he loved making people laugh, too…Bernie truly liked making people laugh just while we were doing breaks in the film. He truly just got joy from lighting people’s face up with laughter and what a life.”

Bernie Mac died in August 2008 from sarcoidosis, a disease that causes inflammation in his lungs. He is known for his standup comedy and stood as one of the original ‘Kings Of Comedy’ with D.L. Hughley, Steve Harvey, and Cedric The Entertainer. Mac also let his talents shine on film and television. He played memorable characters in films such as Friday, The Players Club, Head Of State, and more. The comedian also excelled on his eponymous sitcom which he played a fictional version of himself.

“The Bernie Mac Show” aired from 2001 through 2005 and earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series as well as a Peabody Award. Mac’s acting talent earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for the series as well as multiple NAACP Image Awards and special recognition by the Television Critics Association for Individual Achievement in a Comedy.