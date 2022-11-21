‘The Best Man‘ Cast Talk ‘Final Chapters’ Ahead Of Series Premiere

Next month, fans of The Best Man will get to say goodbye to the cast they’ve grown to love since 1999 as the long-awaited conclusion to the franchise arrives with The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

In a new behind-the-scenes teaser, the ensemble cast—featuring Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, Terrence Howard, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, and Melissa De Sousa–finish their story as they summarize the eight-episode culmination and reflect on their journey over the past 23 years.

“Being allowed to do a limited series really gives up an opportunity to have a full experience of where these characters are now,” said Hall, 51.

Long chimed in later, adding, “Audiences are going to walk away from this feeling as though they were part of the show.”

Howard shared, “When we all came back together, it gave me a chance to relive the unity of our friendship.”

(L-R) Taye Diggs as Harper Stewart, Terrence Howard as Quentin, Harold Perrineau as Julian Murch, Morris Chestnut as Lance Sullivan in ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters.’ Nicolas Cordone/Peacock

Malcolm D. Lee, the creator behind the franchise and executive producer/co-showrunner of the series revealed, “When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen. Growing up, I rarely saw Black people—Black men in particular—the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just ‘normal.’ Barack and Michelle before Barack and Michelle.”

Executive producer/co-showrunner Dayna Lynne North shared why the limited series was dubbed a “midlife metamorphosis” especially with her being a fan first.

Sanaa Lathan as Robyn and Nia Long as Jordan in episode 105 (“The Party”) in ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters.’ Matt Infante/Peacock

“My USC Crew and I were totally convinced that Malcolm made The Best Man for us. One of the many things that attracted me to adapting this franchise for television with Malcolm is that the themes and arcs of the characters reflect my life,“ North said in a statement. “This limited series will expand on the themes established in The Best Man franchise—love, friendship, faith, forgiveness, and personal growth—all filtered through a beautifully Black lens […] Anyone who has lived a bit knows… Life is not a spectator sport. Sometimes we choose to grow… Sometimes we’re forced to. The question is—how will these longtime parents, friends and lovers adjust to their reinvented selves?”

This question and more will be answered when all eight episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere on Dec. 22 on Peacock.

Watch the official teaser below.