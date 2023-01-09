‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Makes Streaming History

The Best Man: The Final Chapters has climbed up to Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings after premiering in December 2022. Variety exclusively reported the nostalgic series was the first original project on Peacock to make the list.

According to the outlet, The Best Man: The Final Chapters is ranked at No. 5 in an early version of Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart for the Dec. 19-25 viewing period. During the time frame, the series was only available for four days.

The landmark debut is also Peacock’s biggest since Bel-Air which premiered on the streamer in February 2022. Additionally, The Best Man was ranked as the No. 1 streaming series for Black audiences over the last two weeks.

(L-R) Regina Hall as Candace and Sanaa Lathan as Robyn in ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters.’ Clifton Prescod/Peacock

According to the official description, The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunited the beloved cast of the eponymous Universal film franchise as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Original stars Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau all returned for the series.

“I felt like it was a story that was universal, that everyone would be able to relate to, had cultural specificity, and it was going to feed an audience that was really hungry for it,” creator Malcolm D. Lee told VIBE.

“But just so happens that it was the right story to tell with The Best Man Holiday and I really wanted to give the characters something more adult to deal with.

(L-R) Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Malcolm D. Lee, Taye Diggs, and Harold Perrineau attend Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” premiere event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“With The Final Chapters, it’s even more adulting that is going on—everything that happens when you are in the sandwich years with taking care of your parents, taking care of your kids,” he added. “You are reevaluating your life and who you are, who you’re going to spend the rest of your time with. It’s a lot that goes on at this stage of our life, and I wanted to just display that.”

The 8-episode limited series is available to stream on Peacock. Watch the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters below and revisit our December 2022 digital cover story with the cast and crew of the series here.