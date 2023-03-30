BET Adds ‘The Breakfast Club’ To Daytime TV Lineup In iHeartMedia Partnership

BET revealed a new addition to its daytime programming. The Breakfast Club is set to broadcast five days a week on the network through a partnership with iHeartMedia. Announced on Thursday (March 30), the news was exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to a press release, BET will televise a one-hour special edition of The Breakfast Club daily Monday through Friday, starring Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. The programming will feature interviews and conversations with celebrities, artists, and thought leaders along with entertainment news and commentary.

The Breakfast Club on BET marks the brand’s return to daily programming for the first time since 106 & Park in 2014, introducing the network to daytime television.

“We’re thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to bring The Breakfast Club and their unique brand of entertainment and cultural commentary to our audiences,” expressed BET CEO and president Scott Mills in a statement. “We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and to our partners. Hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy are longtime members of the BET and Paramount family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Breakfast Club home to BET.”

“BET and iHeartMedia have a shared mission in engaging and entertaining lovers of hip-hop culture, so this partnership couldn’t be a better fit,” added Brian Rikuda, EVP, Enterprise Growth Strategy, Business Operations, and Programming Strategy, BET. “This addition to BET’s programming lineup will superserve our loyal audiences with fresh content from the celebrities they love and expand our reach to new daytime audiences.”

The Breakfast Club makes its BET debut on Monday, April 17 at 9:00 a.m. ET on both BET and VH1. Episodes from the week will all be available to stream every Sunday on BET+.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to showcase The Breakfast Club on BET,” exclaimed DJ Envy. “I love what the new BET is doing!”

“BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like Rap City and 106 & Park, that have shaped a generation,” added Charlamagne Tha God. “Those shows laid the foundation for The Breakfast Club to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.”