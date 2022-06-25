BET+ Gives Sneak Peek Of ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ With New Trailer

BET+ is giving us those nostalgic feels with the reimagining of their classic reality series College Hill, but this time with celebrities.

On Wednesday (June 22), BET released a first look at the reboot of College Hill: Celebrity Edition. This season, cameras will follow ex-NBA star Lamar Odom, Housewives of Atlanta reality star Nene Leakes, reality star and singer Ray J, bounce artist Big Freedia, reality star and rapper Dream Doll, social media influencer India Love, rapper Slim Thug, and actress Stacey Dash as they embark on furthering their education at the HBCU Texas Southern University.

The eight-episode series will take viewers to college through the lens of a celebrity while showcasing the unique cultural and academic experience of attending an HBCU. Despite their respective fame and notoriety for their individual talents, each cast member will be expected to commit to and focus on their higher education. The crew will personally challenge themselves to prove that no matter where you are in life, or how old you may be, it’s never too late to go back to school.

The two-minute and 15-second trailer shows the group as they are enrolled in an African-American Studies course at TSU alongside real students earning their degrees. There seems to be some feuding happening between Stacey Dash and the rest of the crew due to her past comments about race and politics, as well as an interesting conversation taking place between Big Freedia and Slim Thug pertaining to Freedia’s sexual preference. More into the clip, there are scenes of Dream Doll being chastised for her outfits worn in class, as well as NeNe Leaks and Ray J feuding over someone cheating on a group project.

Despite the drama-filled action-packed trailer showing the crew getting adjusted to college life, the goal remains clear: to complete a specialty certification program and graduate with their peers.

The first two episodes of College Hill: Celebrity Edition is set to launch on BET+ Monday, June 27, followed by new episodes every Thursday starting June 30. Viewers can also enjoy a sneak peek of episode one immediately after the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday, June 26.

Check out the trailer above.