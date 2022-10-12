BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent’s Animated Series ‘Trill League’

BET+ has been tapped to develop the animated superhero series, Trill League, by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television production company.

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, the half-hour series is about a team of Black superheroes who battle against each other’s self-indulgences to combat the villains of today’s cultural conflicts and protect society.

The new TV series is an adaptation of the viral webcomic series of the same name by Anthony Piper. Piper’s self-published comic Trill League is a Hip-Hop and anime-influenced read that puts a twist on DC comic characters.

The 50 Cent took to his Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 11) with a screenshot of the news. The TV boss wrote: “[eyes emoji] I Told you I’m not playing another one, I got Leann Bowen who brought you Ted Lasso & Anthony piper’s [target emoji] Trill League is a direct hit I’m not f**king around. [bomb and smoke emoji] GIG GreenLightGang.”

Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television company with written assistance from Piper, Leann Bowen, and 3 Arts’ Jermaine Johnson. Bowen is best known for her work on Apple’s hit series, Ted Lasso. The Emmy award-winning producer also serves as showrunner for the Dear White People spinoff, Plan A on Starz.

G-Unit Film & Television has already produced the hit Starz series Power and all of its chapters, in which Jackson serves as executive producer and actor. Through another deal with Starz/Lionsgate, the 47-year-old has also executively produced BMF, which is gearing up for a season two premiere accompanied by a docu-series on Oct. 23.

Jackson is also reportedly developing the scripted series Queen Nzinga with Starz, although he revealed he will not be renewing his contract with the premium cable network back in September.

Aside from small-screen projects, 50 is also slated to release three movies with 3Black Dot: The Gun, Trackmaster, and Creature House.