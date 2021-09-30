Exclusive: Big Tigger Details New ‘Rap City’ Special Ahead Of 2021 Hip Hop Awards

BET has announced a special edition of the throwback television series Rap City will air next week (Oct. 5) ahead of the 2021 Hip Hop Awards. The hour-long special will feature exclusive interviews, never-before-seen booth appearances, memories from the original broadcast, and, of course, the legendary freestyle booth. The Rap City revival will be executively produced and hosted by Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to revive this legendary piece of culture! All your favorite stars and their bars on display” said Big Tigger.

The original Rap City debuted in 1989 and existed as the preeminent hip-hop series dedicated to rap music videos, important cultural commentary, and interviews with the most highlighted stars of the moment until it went off-air in 2008. Artists who have appeared on the show include Jay-Z, A Tribe Called Quest, LL Cool J, Kanye West, Eve, Ludacris, The Diplomats, Jadakiss, Trina, Common, Big Boi, and many more.

Big Tigger is currently the host of The Big Tigger Morning Show, which airs on weekday mornings on Atlanta radio. He is also the PA Announcer of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and Official DJ/In-Game Host for the Atlanta Falcons and serves as an active board member of the nonprofit Hosea Helps.

He shared the news of Rap City 21, on social media, writing “This is not a drill… This is not a throwback…” with the hashtag #RapCityRaisedMe.

According to BET, the special Rap City 21 program will “continue to pay homage to BET’s commitment to Hip Hop and celebrate the stars of the culture’s past, present, and future.”

Check out a throwback interview with Queen Latifah on the original Rap City series below: