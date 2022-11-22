WWE Superstars Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Announce Upcoming Reality Series

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair Visit the Empire State Building at The Empire State Building on July 25, 2022 in New York City.

The WWE’s own Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have announced that they have a reality TV show coming soon. The eight-episode series will be hosted exclusively on Hulu.

Thank you @TODAYshow for having myself & @MontezFordWWE!



We hope everyone is looking forward to #SurvivorSeries #WarGames this Saturday on @peacock

AND

we made the official announcement of our upcoming reality series on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/hmQiWJ9UkP — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) November 22, 2022

The power couple appeared on NBC’s The Today Show on Tuesday (Nov. 22) to share the exciting news. “So this is exclusive here on The Today Show,” Ford said. “We’re announcing it, it’s actually happening.” The RAW Women’s Champion added “It is, it’s happening on Hulu. It’ll be an eight-episode series reality show. Uh, [I’m] nervous, excited.”

The hosts added, “Yeah, you’re putting yourselves out there because it changes things once you put cameras in the mix, especially around the clock.” The EST responded “Yeah, we’re excited. People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside of the ring. [We’re] pulling the curtain back a little bit, but we’re excited about it!”

The show has not begun shooting yet, but Ford and Belair said that production should begin in a few weeks. Elsewhere in the conversation, the WWE superstars discussed how Bianca makes her own ring gear, Montez is ready to return to the squared circle after recovering from a calf injury, and the upcoming WWE premium live event Survivor Series: War Games taking place on Saturday (Nov. 26) at 7 p.m. exclusively on Peacock.

And we've got not one, but TWO massive #WarGames encounter this Saturday at #SurvivorSeries!



Which team will be victorious and who will be the fifth member of Team @BiancaBelairWWE?



? https://t.co/8LbnFMacHH@peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/8saI90oSZF — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2022

The event will mark the first time that a women’s War Games match will happen on the main roster, as it was previously held on the WWE’s developmental brand NXT. Belair will team with fellow superstars Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Michin and a mystery teammate against Damage CTRL (Bayley and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.

Other matches on the Survivor Series: War Games card include AJ Styles versus Finn Balor; Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi; WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defending his title against former champions Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory; The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) taking on Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch) in the Men’s War Games match.