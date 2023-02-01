Sony Pictures Unveils New Trailer For ‘Big George Foreman’ Biopic

George Foreman’s life story will be told on the big screen with a new biopic, Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.

The film’s first trailer, released by Sony Pictures on Wednesday (Jan. 1), reveals a star power cast, including Forest Whitaker as Doc Broadus, Sullivan Jones as Muhammad Ali, and Khris Davis as George Foreman.

Directed by George Tillman Jr., the sneak peek at the upcoming film shows Foreman’s beginning living in poverty and transferring that energy into a well-decorated boxing career.

The biopic will also explore the radical evolution of George from a brutal athlete to a minister. However, when hardship strikes his community, the Marshall, Texas native returns to the ring to once again become the oldest World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever to hold the title at age 45.

George Foreman lands a straight right on Michael Moorer during a bout in Las Vegas, Nevada. Foreman won the fight with a knockout in the tenth round. Mandatory Credit: Holly Stein /Allsport

Outside of his boxing and religious interests, the 76-year-old has also been known as a successful businessman. Years after retiring from boxing, Big George became the official endorser of the renamed George Foreman Grill, invented by Michael Boehm of Batavia, Ill.

Additional cast members in the biopic include Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Jasmine Mathews, Sonja Sohn, and John Magaro. Big George Foreman’s story will be written by Dan Gordon, Frank Baldwin, and Tillman Jr., with screenplay duties handled by Baldwin Tillman Jr.

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is set for theatrical release on Apr. 28.

Watch the trailer above.