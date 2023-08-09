Billy Porter Selling His Home Due To Financial Hardship Amid Hollywood Strikes

Almost EGOT star Billy Porter is making major lifestyle changes, as he’s selling his home due to financial hardship amid the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

In a cover story with the Evening Standard, the Pose actor spoke on how the strikes have taken a major toll on his bank account.

“I have to sell my house,” Porter, 53, shared with the outlet. “I don’t know when we’re gonna go back. The life of an artist, until you make ‘f**k you money’ — which I haven’t made yet — is still [check-to-check].”

Porter’s decision to sell his house also follows his split from husband Adam Smith after six years of marriage.

Billy Porter and Adam Smith attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS on September 17, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

The strikes — which began back in May and then July, respectively — has kept Porter and many other stars off the big and small screens. The thespian had two projects in the works ahead of the strike, but now “none of that is happening.”

“I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September,” he revealed. “None of that is happening. So to the person who said, ‘We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments’ — you’ve already starved me out.”

The Pennsylvanian also suggested that streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and more have caused the Hollywood industry to “evolve.” He also called out Disney CEO Bob Iger for supposedly downplaying the demands of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA actors — calling them “unrealistic.”

Halle Bailey and The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “THE LION KING” at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

“We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business,” Iger said on CNBC’s Squawk Box last month. “We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic.”

“And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive,” he added.

In response, Porter believes that “the business has evolved, so the contract has to evolve and change, period.” He went on, “To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day? I don’t have any words for it, but: f**k you.”

Billy Porter speaks onstage for Storytellers during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 15, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Although Porter has “kept his mouth closed,” due to his hostile choice of words being “useless,” he’s still very angry with Iger’s remarks.

“I haven’t engaged because I’m so enraged,” he added. “When I go back I will join the picket lines.”

