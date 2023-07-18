Biz Markie ‘All Up In The Biz’ Documentary To Be Released On SHOWTIME

The story of legendary rap star Biz Markie will be told in a new documentary to be released on Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

The film, titled All Up In The Biz, is directed by Sacha Jenkins and will air on SHOWTIME on Friday, Aug. 11. All Up In The Biz will examine the life, career and impact of the iconic rap figure through exclusive footage, interviews, and animation.

The documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, will also include musical interludes and puppetry in a nod to Biz Markie’s freewheeling personality, while helping to tie the moving parts of his story together. Guest appearances on All Up In The Biz include Fat Joe, Nick Cannon, Tracy Morgan, and other collaborators, friends and fans of the “Clown Prince of Rap.”

Music artist Biz Markie performs at EW & CNN The Eighties Trivia Event at The Django at the Roxy Hotel on March 29, 2016 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment W

In addition to serving as director of All Up In The Biz, Jenkins, who’s previous work includes Word Is Bond and Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, also co-wrote and executive produced the project. “Biz Markie is the pure essence of hip hop. He believed in, he lived it, he harnessed its powers,” Jenkins said.

“Most people don’t know that he used those powers to power up some of the culture’s greatest poets and then some. I was fortunate to meet with Biz when he was alive so to have the opportunity to bring him back to life now that he isn’t here…it’s a special film.”

A New York native, Biz Markie came to prominence during the ’80s, first as a beat boxer for Roxanne Shanté before breaking out as a rap star with his 1988 Cold Chillin’ Records debut Goin’ Off. The Juice Crew member is best known for the classic “Vapors,” “Make the Music with Your Mouth, Biz,” “Nobody Beats the Biz,” and his signature release “Just a Friend.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 06: Biz Markie attends the Netflix FYSEE Kick-Off at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

Peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song has become a pop culture staple and has since been sampled in hits by Mario, 50 Cent and more.

Biz Markie passed away in July 2021 from complications related to diabetes. He was 57 at the time of his death.

Watch the All Up In The Biz official trailer below.