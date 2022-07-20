VH1’s ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Set To Return Bigger And Better This August

VH1’s hit series Black Ink Crew Chicago will be returning to screens on Tuesday, August 9. The tattoo franchise that started in New York by owner Ceaser – who at the moment has parted ways with the show over an animal abuse allegation – is now expanding more into its Chicago storyline. This season follows Ryan Henry (owner of 9Mag tattoo shop), Don, Phor, Miss Kitty, Prince and Draya as they usher in a new era of the Chicago franchise and are learning how to navigate their altered landscape.

Now with an expanded 9Mag crew, this season is expected to showcase more drama, real-life issues and milestones all in hopes of reaching increased heights of success as a notable Black-owned Tattoo shop. According to a press release, Ryan this season will be hitting the reset button as he severs old ties, but welcomes new opportunities. After years of self-improvement with his fitness and mental health journey, this season fans can expect to see him entertain the idea of finding love again, after a few situations that didn’t work out. His focus this time around is to keep expanding and elevating his brand. Although it isn’t always that easy.

Don, whom over seasons has grown to become a dedicated entrepreneur, budding actor, renowned bodybuilder and family man—will continue to reach new levels of success this season. As his trajectory towards even more fame and fortune arises, he will have to work smart to balance his time-consuming business ventures as well as his daddy and hubby responsibilities. Don’s brother Phor will also show the world some of the challenges he experiences co-parenting as a new father. As a budding “Chi-Town” rapper, Phor will be putting dating on his future to-do list as he focuses on his music and new business opportunities right now.

Miss Kitty, who started out on Black Ink Crew‘s original New York franchise as a receptionist, will be making her way back to Chicago this season working on new goals that are beyond the States. Kitty who dated Ceaser and Ryan at different times over the years will be taking on a new passion as a tattoo apprentice as well. Representing for the ladies who are great with a tattoo gun, Tri-City Tattoo Battle winner Draya will be returning this season reconsidering joining 9MAG under Ryan’s leadership. She also will share some of her family dynamics with the world.

Tattoo artist Prince will also be taking his talents from 2nd City Ink to 9MAG as he works to ensure he made the right decision. Juggling being a father and uncle to his son and nephew, he will show what it takes to guide young men towards the right path.

Fans can also get a taste of what’s to come with the Black Ink Crew Chicago Watch Party on Tuesday, (August 2) at 9p.m. ET airing on VH1. The one-hour special will feature the Chicago crew for a fun and unveiling gathering to discuss iconic show moments with a few unexpected guests along the way.

Season eight of Black Ink Crew Chicago air on Tuesday (August 9) at 8p.m. ET on VH1. Watch the trailer for the new season above.