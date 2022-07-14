Daniel Kaluuya Won’t Be Starring In The Next ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Fans won’t be seeing Daniel Kaluuya, who played W’Kabi in the inaugural Black Panther film, in the upcoming sequel. On Wednesday (Jul 13), the actor shared the news with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that scheduling for his role in another upcoming movie conflicted with that of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“I’m not in it,” he told ET. “I was filming Nope. I was always in prep and then the call came, and I wasn’t able to do it.” Being sure to clarify that he and BP creators have no conflict between them, he expressed his excitement to see how Wakanda Forever honors the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 after a private battle with cancer.

Kaluuya said, “It’s love, man, but also, I’ve heard things and I know that they’re gonna do Chad an incredible, incredible, incredible service, so that’s what I really care about. I can’t wait to watch it.”

Keke Palmer, who actually joined Kaluuya during his ET interview, spoke on their on-camera sibling relationship in their newest Jordan Peele-directed film, Nope. The two play a brother and sister duo, that witness paranormal activity while staying on a ranch in a lifeless western town.

“I always feel like, in a scene, she wants the best for me and I want the best for her,” Kaluuya explained, while Palmer agreed. “It’s like, ‘OK, so what makes sense for this scene? How do we vibe out?’ We really cared about making joyous moments between them, and having those moments where a brother and sister or brother and brother, or sister and sister go, ‘That’s like me!'”

Nope hits theaters July 22. Watch the movie’s trailer below.