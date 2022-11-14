‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Breaks Box Office Record With $180 Million Debut

Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has scored big at the box office. The anticipated sequel earned $180 million during its opening weekend, according to Variety, breaking the record for a November film opening in North America. Previously, the bar was set at $158 million in 2013 with The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Wakanda Forever also has the second-biggest domestic debut of the year. This time, the record stays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the action film bested by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which earned $187.4 million opening weekend.

Globally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever raked in $330 million.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. © 2022 MARVEL.

“Wakanda Forever is living up to expectations as not just an important tentpole blockbuster for Disney and movie theaters, but also a memorial to Chadwick Boseman that fans are sharing and experiencing together,” explained Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com according to CNBC.

The film stars Letitia Wright Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and Martin Freeman, all reprising their MCU characters for Wakanda Forever with Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli joining the MCU.

The first Black Panther film was released in February 2018 and counted $202 million on its opening weekend according to CNN Business. The landmark film continued to earn 1.3 billion worldwide.

A scene from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever expands the story of the fictitious African nation after the sudden and tragic death of its king. As the leaders and citizens collectively grieve, a new enemy is revealed in Namor and his Talokan army threatens the futuristic society.

“I hope the audience comes to this film and takes heart,” shared Lupita Nyong’o with VIBE ahead of the release of Wakanda Forever. “I hope they’re comforted by it. And I hope they’re emboldened to commit to their lives with a fullness of self as well.”

Watch the official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.