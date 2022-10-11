‘Wakanda Forever’ Featurette Honors Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

Marvel Studios has released the first featurette for Wakanda Forever.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the comic book giant revealed the latest sneak peek into the forthcoming Black Panther sequel. The 2-minute video includes appearances from the cast, with each member providing more details about the highly anticipated movie and what fans can expect from its new characters, Namor, the Sub Mariner, and Ironheart.

Black Panther’s featurette also pays homage to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy, assuring fans of the first movie that his spirit can still be felt in the sequel.

“Audiences have embraced Wakanda and Black Panther,” Angela Bassett, 64, expressed. “And Chadwick, he knew exactly this story and what these images meant to the world. In the telling of this story, we were all able to honor him together.”

“Chad was very much our artistic partner,” director Ryan Coogler, 36, said. “I would spend time with him, just he and I, talking about where we want to see the story go, how much he admired the other characters and the actors that portrayed them.”

Letitia Wright, 28, known for her role as T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri, also expressed excitement for the film.

“I’m so excited about the world being able to tap into Wakanda again, how each character takes on new challenges,” the Guyanese actress said. “And I’m excited about honoring Chad. He would want us to inspire the world.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the final movie in the MCU’s fourth phase, is set to hit theatres on Nov. 11, 2022. The film includes original cast members Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and more.

Watch the featurette above.