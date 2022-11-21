Skip to main content
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Surpasses $500 Million In Global Box Office

'Wakanda Forever' is currently the eighth highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2022.

Angela Bassett in Wakanda Forever movie
Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Annette Brown/Marvel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever proves to be an international success.

According to Deadline, the franchise film has surpassed the $500 million mark in global revenue. In total, the Marvel movie claimed an estimated earning of $546.3M through Sunday, Nov. 20. The split is $288M domestic and $258.3M from the international box office. The outlet reported Wakanda Forever is currently the No. 8 highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2022.

After much anticipation and delays, Wakanda Forever premiered in theaters on Nov. 11. The sequel earned $180 million during its opening weekend, breaking the record for a November film opening in North America. The previous record was set at $158 million by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013.

Wakanda Forever also has the second-biggest domestic debut of the year, bested by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which earned $187.4 million during its opening weekend.

Wakanda Forever Cast and Crew
Kevin Feige, President and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Studios, Nate Moore, Victoria Alonso, President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation at Marvel Studios, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dominique Thorne, Ryan Coogler, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Mabel Cadena, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong’o and Louis D’Esposito, Co-President of Marvel Studios, attend the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

In the action film starring Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela BassettWinston Duke, and Martin Freeman, the fictional nation of Wakanda is forced to defend itself when a new threat arises. Wakanda Forever also welcomes actors Michaela CoelDominique ThorneMabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli to the MCU.

“You can make the argument that either Ramonda (Bassett) or Shuri (Wright) is the protagonist,” director Ryan Coogler told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I knew early on that Shuri would have the biggest arc in the film.”

Watch the official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.

Lupita Nyong'o Wearing Braided Updo
