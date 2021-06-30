Marvel Begins Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ In Atlanta

Production has begun on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the follow-up to 2018’s cultural phenom Black Panther. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety the production on the sequel started on Tuesday (June 29) at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige said to the publication. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

In December 2020, Feige confirmed Boseman’s character would not be recast in the follow-up film.

“Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past,” Feige said.

He continued, “To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

Another way in which Black Panther fans will see more of Wakanda is through an upcoming television series. VIBE reported Danai Gurira will reprise her role as general of the Dora Milaje in an untitled spinoff series by Ryan Coogler for Disney+.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released on July 8, 2022. Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku), and Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi) are all also expected to return for the sequel.