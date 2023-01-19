‘BMF’ Scores Third Season As Season 2 Draws In Viewers

BMF has been renewed for a third season at STARZ as the second season debuted successfully.

Premiering on Jan. 6, the crime drama counted 4.1 million multiplatform viewers for its sophomore season debut weekend, with several platforms yet to report, according to a press release Additionally, BMF is ranked as the most socially engaged drama across all networks over the season two premiere weekend.

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” explained Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ in a statement.

“Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

STARZ

Starring Demetrius Flenory, Jr. and Da’Vinchi, BMF explores the story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory who built an infamous drug empire from the streets of Detroit. Spearheaded by 50 Cent, the Hip-Hop mogul has already teased expanding the series with spinoffs.

“I think fans are going to be captivated, they’re going to really be intrigued with the scope of this season,” explained Director Solvan “Slick” Naim to VIBE. “You know what I’m saying? We upped up everything. Everything is bigger. Elevate was the keyword to it. And yeah, I think they’re going to be captivated by just the scope and how things have expanded throughout season one.”

New episodes of BMF stream on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK and Brazil.

BMF airs on STARZ Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Watch the official trailer for BMF season two below.