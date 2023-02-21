‘BMF’ Adds Ne-Yo And 2 Chainz To Forthcoming Third Season

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson continues to have an affinity for providing music artists with a lane to the small screen. Next up, 50’s hit Starz show BMF will be adding rapper 2 Chainz and R&B crooner Ne-Yo to it’s third season.

According to Deadline, 2 Chainz will take on the recurring role of “Stacks,” an Atlanta-born and bred distributor whose wisdom and stature command respect wherever he goes. Per outlet, the Atlanta rapper’s character is fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost. In the show, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech’s leadership style. As for Ne-Yo, he will play “Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green,” an Atlanta player who’s all about his money.

Earlier this month Fif confirmed that the docu-drama’s season three was under way via Twitter.

“‘BMF’ is on fire season 3 here we go,” he spilled. “Spinoffs on the way BMF IMMORTALS 1, 2 and 3 BOOM GLGGreenLightGang I don’t miss ! #bransoncognac.”

BMF ?is on fire season 3 here we go. Spin offs on the way BMF IMMORTALS 1,2,and 3 ?BOOM? GLG?GreenLightGang ?I don’t miss ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/lbQY82gKnd — 50cent (@50cent) January 18, 2023

In 2021, the TV mogul spoke about musicians taking on acting and revealed which rappers didn’t make the cut for his hit shows, including Power.

“Pardison Fontaine … he’s with Megan [Thee Stallion] right now and he’s a dope writer … one of the talented writers out there,” 50 Cent revealed of past Power auditionees to HipHopDX.

He continued, “Quavo … he read for one of the characters in BMF; Casanova read for the Omar character in BMF.”

On giving artists opportunities to venture into other avenues as music demand wanes, he shared: “For one, I think it’s not heavy criteria for you to be a part of the music business like it used to be. When I came in, you had to work to earn a big enough buzz for the A&R department and so-and-so-on from the music business to sign you to a major record company.”

“Your opportunity to be successful was there because you could work and actually make something out of it,” he added. “Anybody who recorded last night and put their song on iTunes this morning is technically in the music business.”

“So whether they’re good or not, it’s the difference in how we separate those artists … they’re still artists. The longer you work at it, it’s a higher probability that you become successful over time because the more passion you put into it, the better it will start to become I believe.”

Season two of BMF is currently airing on Starz.