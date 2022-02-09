First Look: A+E Teases Bobby Brown’s Documentary And Limited Series In New Trailers

Bobby Brown season is quickly approaching, and we suggest you prepare accordingly. On Wednesday (Feb. 9), A+E released the first teasers for the R&B crooner’s upcoming documentary, Biography: Bobby Brown, and his new limited series, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.

Premiering on Memorial Day, Biography: Bobby Brown is more of a retrospective on his past life, including his Roxbury upbringing, the early days of New Edition, his struggles with sobriety, and the losses of Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, and Bobby Brown Jr. It’ll feature exclusive interviews and never-before-told stories. The three-minute snippet begins with a montage of his most scandalous moments, to which he responds, “The biggest misconception of me is that I really give a f**k about what anybody feels.”

Brown is then described by his peers—including Sway, Babyface, Keith Sweat, and Johnny Gill—as “electric,” “fire,” “phenomenal,” and “a cat with more than nine lives.” Usher, another key figure in the documentary, stated, “I do wish people understood how important he is to music and our culture.” Meanwhile, Jermaine Dupri considered him to be the “king of R&B.”

For Brown, though, he curtly expressed, “Good or bad, I give you raw and authentic me being me. Make your own decision. Make your own assumptions on who Bobby Brown is.”

Following the conclusion of Biography: Bobby Brown on Tuesday, May 31, the Don’t Be Cruel singer’s 12-episode docuseries, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, will air. The series will follow him and his family in the present, featuring intimate moments like a tribute to his late son and visiting Bobbi Kristina’s gravesite. In one scene, Brown somberly expressed, “Through a lot of prayer, meditation, and therapy, I push on from the past. My intentions are to be better in life and everything I do now is for the future of my family, so I need to conquer my demons and overcome all of the grief and stay healthy and get back to work.”

He revealed that he plans on releasing new albums as a solo act and with his New Edition bandmates. The limited series also highlights behind-the-scenes moments from New Edition’s upcoming tour with Jodeci and Charlie Wilson.

Watch the teaser for Biography: Bobby Brown above and check out the first look into Bobby Brown: Every Little Step below.