Bobby Shmurda Announces First Album Release In 7 Years, Claims He’s Being “Blackballed” By Music Industry

Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda has revealed the release date for his long-awaited debut album, They Don’t Know, his first full-length musical project since being released from prison in February 2021 after serving a six-year sentence. Shmurda shared the news with his followers on Instagram, posting a picture of the cover of the album, which drops on April 29, with a caption embracing his transition from the major label system to being an independent artist.

While no other details have been divulged regarding They Don’t Know, Shmurda also made waves with a response to a fan, in which he claimed that he’s being “blackballed” by major labels, comments that come on the heels of his recent release from Epic Records in March after publicizing his dissatisfaction with the label’s brain-trust.

“@_frank_mathews_ and all my fans,” wrote the “Shmoney” rapper. “nah F*** that I got major Lables jumping me Blackballing me and sh*ttttt and I’m from the hood young and rich black as sh*ttt and don’t give a about both and they Scare of me and I love that ishhh. I’m only 27 one year fresh Outta six years they got 400 employees tell them boys stop playing me Homieee and I do no marketing that all my sh*t natural ahhhhh #FThemPeople I’m gone.”

Prior to his incarceration in 2014 and subsequent conviction on one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession, Shmurda, who released his breakout hit single, “Hot N***a,” earlier that year, dropped three projects, the mixtapes Shmoney Shmurda (with GS9) and Shmurdaville, as well as his major label EP, Shmurda She Wrote.