‘The Boondocks’ Reboot Reportedly Canceled By Sony Pictures

The anticipated reboot of the adult animated series The Boondocks has reportedly been shelved by Sony Pictures. According to Comic Book, Cedric Yarbrough who stars as the voice actor for the character Tom DuBois revealed the project is no more during an interview with 1-on-1’s w/Deuces published on Wednesday (Feb. 2).

“I hate to say this, but… The show is, right now, not coming back,” shared Yarbrough. “I don’t know if this is breaking news, but we’ve been wanting to do the show. And Sony… they decided they’re going to pull the plug. So, I don’t know. Hopefully, maybe one day we’ll be able to revisit. If we don’t then that’s what that is. But, I wish the show was coming back.”

In June 2019, Variety announced Sony Pictures would be developing the reboot with the show’s original creator Aaron McGruder.

Then in September 2019 Deadline reported HBO made a two-season, 24-episode order for The Boondocks reboot. The series was announced with a launch date of Fall 2020, kicking off with a 50-minute special, both of which never happened.

“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today,” expressed McGruder at the time. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now—both politically and culturally—more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

The following month, lead actor John Witherspoon, responsible for the voice and vibrancy of Robert “Granddad” Freeman, passed away at the age of 77. The Boondocks premiered in 2005 on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. The series ended in 2014 with four seasons and 55 episodes. Alongside Witherspoon and Yarbrough, Regina King, Gary Anthony Williams, and Jill Talley provided voice talent for the series.

