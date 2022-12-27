Boosie Badazz Wants To Bring YSL Rico Case To The Big Screen

Boosie Badazz stands with YSL and all of its members who are currently in jail for RICO charges. The 40-year-old has also expressed his interest in shooting a film about their ongoing case.

The Baton Rouge rapper spoke with AllHipHop on Saturday (Dec. 24) during the premiere of his new film, Where’s MJ, at Clark Atlanta University. In the midst of discussing his self-funded comedy, he made sure to show his support for Young Thug, Gunna, and the other rappers currently behind bars, adding that he now wants to tell their story.

“I’ll document it. I’ll shoot the film,” the “Wipe Me Down” rapper said. “Free all them boys. I don’t want nobody in there.” His advocacy didn’t stop at YSL, as Boosie also called for the release of YFN Lucci who is in jail for RICO charges as well.

This is an interesting change of heart as Boosie previously called Gunna a “rat” for taking a plea deal.

Rat ? ? ? ? THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS N MY EYES ?MY BROTHER , MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINALENTERPRIZE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG‼️UKNOW ITS A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS.. WELL WHO ELSE WAS NTHE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH pic.twitter.com/QxL2G7Kqbx — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 15, 2022

Evidently, learning more information about exactly what Gunna did has caused him to change his tune. The Grammy nominee’s plea deal reduced his sentence to five years, with one already served and the rest to be “suspended.” The DS4EVER artist will now serve 500 hours of community service.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the “Pushin’ P” rapper said in a statement following his release.