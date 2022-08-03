Watch Boyz II Men Hilariously Fumble The Bag On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Celebrity Family Feud and its predecessor are not for the weak…unless you don’t mind becoming a meme if you flop. It’s especially hilarious when host Steve Harvey notices your missteps and not-so-subtly lets the audience in on the joke. During a recent episode, Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, unfortunately, became the latest to fumble the bag.

The men and the rest of their crew beat out comedian Amber Ruffin in the initial showdown, but when it came time to conquer the Fast Money round—where two contestants have to score 200 points and answer the same five questions to win $20,000—Morris and Stockman blew it, big time.

Morris was the first up to bat and was doing exceedingly well until asked to name a month with only five letters. He answered with “July.” Despite the questionable response, he scored 130 points for his team.

As Stockman stepped up in an effort to claim the remaining 70 points, Morris yelled an encouraging message, “You’re smarter than me, Shawn!” Things were going well until he was asked the same final question. Stockman’s response? “August.”

As the audience began laughing, the crooner realized his mistake. Harvey could only shake his head in disbelief as Morris yelled, “He’s not smarter than me, Steve!”

By the time the men got to the end of the road, they were ultimately nine points short of their goal. Watch the hilarious reactions to one of Celebrity Feud‘s most epic fails above.