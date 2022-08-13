Brandy And ‘Cinderella’ Cast To Reunite For 25th Anniversary

It’s quite possible for dreams to come true. ABC has announced that a Cinderella reunion is coming to its network at the end of this month. In honor of their Disney Princess Week, the cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will reunite for a special edition of 20/20 on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for the film’s 25th anniversary.

According to Deadline, Brandy will be joined by original castmates Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Billy Porter, producers Debra Martin Chase and Neil Meron, and more will also make guest appearances. The hour-long reunion “explores how the made-for-television musical expanded society’s view of the term ‘princess,’ and includes interviews with the original cast members, as well as rare, behind-the-scenes footage with Whitney Houston.” Following the special, The Wonderful World of Disney will air the original, 7x Emmy-nominated film in its entirety.

ABC /Courtesy Everett Collection

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ is being celebrated on its original network,” Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, stated on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their ‘Cinderella’ first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

Original cast members Whitney Houston and Natalie Desselle-Reid passed away in 2012 and 2020, respectively.

Though it’ll be the first time in over 20 years that the live-action film will be broadcasted on television, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is currently available to stream on Disney+. After the airing of Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, it will be streamable on Hulu the following day.

Watch the trailer for the reunion special below.