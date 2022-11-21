Brandy To Reprise Cinderella Role In Disney+’s ‘Descendants: Pocketwatch’

Brandy is pulling out her glass slipper again for the forthcoming Disney+ movie Descendants: Pocketwatch, according to PEOPLE. The R&B icon first played Cinderella in 1997’s Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella alongside the late-great legend Whitney Houston.

The Pocketwatch sequel of the first three Descendants musicals will introduce Brandy and singer Rita Ora as two new motherly roles. Brandy will reprise her role as Cinderella and Ora will play the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

(L) Brandy, (R) Whitney Houston in 1997 Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella Walt Disney Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Per the outlet, the film is about the children of infamous Disney fairytale princesses and characters who go to a prep school together. Pocketwatch will focus on characters “Red,” the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and “Chloe,” the offspring of Cinderella and Prince Charming. The two daughters will “cross paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out.”

The synopsis continues, “In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.”

Twenty-five years ago, Brandy reimagined the role of the animated Disney princess Cinderella in Rogers and Hammerstein’s version of the film. Whitney Houston played Brandy’s fairy godmother, and Whoopi Goldberg played Queen Constantina (Prince Charming’s mother). The TV movie originally played on ABC and garnered millions of views following its premiere.

Back in August, Brandy gave a live performance of the enchanting song “Starting Now” to celebrate Disney’s 2022 World Princess Week.

Filmed at Disneyland, the B7 songstress sang in front of the iconic amusement park’s castle as it glowed with a b-roll of scenes from classic Disney princess movies including Cinderella, The Princess and The Frog, and Mulan. Brandy twirled around the castle’s portcullis in a hot pink flared dress, singing: “Starting now, there’s no room left for wondering/ Got a new vision of yourself, and she’s who you wanna be.”

The 43-year-old also participated in the 25th-anniversary celebration for ’97’s Cinderella in the same month. Drug a sit-down with the original cast members of the film, Brandy spoke on working with the late-Whitney Houston as they recorded the soundtracked song “Impossible.”

“I remember like it was yesterday, and I’m nervous but I’m not nervous,” Brandy recalled about working with “Fairy God Mother” Whitney Houston. “I feel so … I can be myself around her and then she feels can be herself around me. This magic is happening and I’m like ‘Oh my god, she really sings like this.’”

The clip shows a hilarious moment between the two where Brandy struggled to match Houston’s octave. Revisit the moment below.