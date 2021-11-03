Watch Brandy And Eve Go Head-To-Head In Rap Battle On ‘Queens’

“Y’all wanna see a dead body?”

In a Verzuz-style showdown between the two emcees of Nasty Girls, Xplicit Lyrics/Naomi (Brandy) faces off against Professor Sex/Brianna (Eve) in a battle you’ll have to see to believe on tonight’s (Nov. 2) episode of Queens.

Co-creator/co-founder of the Verzuz franchise, Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer of the ABC series and introduced a sneak preview of the battle. He stated, “When the girls battle, it’s gon’ be crazy like a Verzuz—just know. It’s Queens time.”

Over Black Rob’s “Woah,” Cam’Ron and Juelz Sanatana’s “Oh Boy,” and Mobb Deep and Lil Kim’s “Quiet Storm,” both Naomi and Brianna go for low blows about their friendship, personal lives, and their group as a whole.

“This ain’t Milli Vanilli/You think we ya puppets?/That’s the difference/We tryna have our own voice heard, but you ain’t listenin’/You so high on ya pedestal/Thinkin you got control of what you let us do?/My pen is equally incredible,” spits Professor Sex in Round 1.

Xplicit fires back with, “Aye, yo, first off, Brianna, you not on my level ever/Better go tuck ya kids in and tell ’em why daddy left ’em/Tell ’em no fairytales or not happily-ever-after/Tell your daughter her mother was more a stripper than rapper…”

Coming in hot for Round 2, Professor Sex immediately goes for Naomi’s soft spot—her estranged daughter, Jojo. “Oh, you wanna take it there?/Gloves off no playin’ far/Who’s your baby daddy?/When you met him?/Come on name the year/You too busy shadowboxin’ in the mirror to be a mom/I could give you pointers but you still would probably get it wrong…”

Despite Xplicit trying to fire back, her opponent has another round under her belt and the final round ends with Professor Sex spittin’ from the dome—no beat necessary.

Watch the whole battle unfold above and see how we got to this point by watching Queens every Tuesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET. The series is also streaming on Hulu.