‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against Woman

Former Empire star Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray has violated his probation, as he has been arrested again on domestic abuse claims. Just last year, the actor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against his wife.

According to TMZ, authorities were called to a location in Maricopa, AZ last week by an unnamed woman who claimed that while visiting Gray, his behavior began to “escalate” and she became “concerned for her safety.”

Goodyear Police Department

Per outlet, the legal documents claim that the woman had a box of food thrown at her and her hair pulled by the actor who once played Hakeem Lyon. She also mentioned that Gray often shouted at her.

The 28-year-old has had multiple dealings with the Arizona police, according to authorities — including a domestic-related incident which led to them being called in October.

In addition, The New Edition Story actor allegedly failed to notify his probation officer about his recent run-ins with the police, causing him to receive a probation violation. A judge then signed a warrant, leading to his arrest. As of publication, he remains behind bars.

Last year, Gray pled guilty to felony aggravated assault which followed a barricaded situation with a SWAT team at his home in 2020. As a result, he was sentenced to 10 days in county jail and ordered to serve three years probation.

As this is an ongoing case, no further details are available.

The controversial West Philadelphia-native told VIBE in 2015 that he got his start in acting while living in the city of Brotherly Love as a rapper.

“I was doing my thing,” Gray said. “I was living in Philadelphia and rapping. I was doing a lot of shows all over my city and performing out on the street. I just wanted people to hear me. I was just so eager and ambitious. If I wrote a song that night, I was going to perform it to the world and that’s what I did. So I met my manager, Charlie Mack, who is like Will Smith’s best friend, and he gave me the audition.”

He added, “I did a video audition for Lee Daniels and he loved it and sent me to L.A. I auditioned [there] with Taraji and Terrence, cause they were doing their [Empire] auditions for Lee, too. We got to do it together.”

The final episode of Empire aired in April 2021 after a six-season run on Fox.