‘Call Me Miss Cleo‘ Doc Attempts To Uncover Mystery Behind ’90s Psychic

HBO Max has released the official trailer for the upcoming documentary Call Me Miss Cleo. The program explores the mystery behind ‘90s television psychic, Miss Cleo. In the documentary, testimonials from those closest to her, as well as actresses Raven-Symoné and Debra Wilson, will be featured in an attempt to understand the rise, fall, and reinvention of the controversial public figure.

According to the official synopsis, Call Me Miss Cleo “ultimately reveals the truth behind the ever-enigmatic woman who took TV by storm, only to abruptly disappear from public consciousness.”

Although known to the public as Miss Cleo, Youree Dell Harris was the real name of the call-in clairovoyant. Through her following on the Psychic Readers Network, she was able to boost her platform to global recognition, for better and for worse.

The film is produced by Gunpowder & Sky, and debuts on HBO Max on Dec. 15.

“Miss Cleo was one of the most well-known and controversial TV personalities of the ‘90s. Call Me Miss Cleo takes a close look at the story behind the iconic infomercials and unravels the fraud investigations that ensued. We are thrilled to be working with HBO Max on this film that will introduce the real Miss Cleo to the world,” expressed Joanna Zwickel, Senior Vice President, Documentary Features and Series at Gunpowder & Sky.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, added “Miss Cleo was such an iconic figure to fans and believers nationwide, but her story behind the camera remained an enigma. We are excited at the opportunity to help tell her true story in Call Me Miss Cleo through the testimonials of those closest to the mysterious TV personality.”

Watch a trailer for Call Me Miss Cleo above.