Cam’ron Hosts Home Renovation Show ‘Hip-Hop My House’ In New Paramount+ Trailer

Cam’ron has cemented himself as an icon in the world of rap, but his business acumen knows no bounds. Now, the veteran rapper is taking his stature and legendary status to Paramount+ as the host of a new Hip-Hop-themed home makeover show called Hip-Hop My House. The upcoming MTV branded show will see the Dipset General alongside interior designer Zeez Louize as they look to give various properties the hook-up.

In the show’s new trailer, the duo bounces from home to home as they attempt to give homeowners and superfans the aesthetic of their Rap-focused dreams. Throughout the designing journey, fans of Cam’ron and the home-renovation genre can expect to see all the dramatics of the makeover journey as houses transition from rags to riches.

Forthcoming episodes will feature them renovating busted-up houses and giving them a Hip-Hop-themed makeover drawing experience from artists such as Rae Sremmurd, Tyga, the Migos, and Nelly.

The new home makeover series produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Anaïd Productions is the first of its kind. It’s the first-ever home renovation-focused show with a Hip-Hop theme.

Hip-Hop My House premieres on June 21, exclusively on Paramount+. You can watch the show’s new premiered trailer above.