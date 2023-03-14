Cam’ron’s ‘Killa Season 2’ Is Dropping Holiday 2023

Cam'ron of Dipset attends Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City.

Cam’ron has announced that the long-awaited Killa Season 2 will finally see the light of day. According to the HipHopWolf, a fan uploaded a clip to their Instagram story showing a snippet of the OG movie with a plea to the Harlem rapper: “We still waiting for part 2!” The Dipset leader shared their post, responding, “Fine, I’ll do it. KS2 this Christmas. You’re Welcome!!!!”

The 2006 cult classic KS1 focused on the life of a young high school basketball star named Flea (Cam’ron) and followed his life as he transformed from a promising athlete to a heroin dealer. The opinionated rapper’s directorial debut was loosely based on his own life and basketball phenom, Karlton Hines.

Killa Cam’s debut film starred himself, Juelz Santana, Hell Rell, Funkmaster Flex, Damon Dash, J.R. Writer, and Michael K. Williams. Cam’s movie was also released a month apart from his studio album of the same name and served as a loose promotional project for the LP.

And it seems Cam isn’t the only Diplomat looking to get behind the camera. Jim Jones recently revealed that he’s interested in releasing a television series based on the Harlem rap group’s early days.

“You got a talk show, I’m about to give you the Dipset 5H TV series,” Capo told DJ Self. “I think I’m a do that ’cause the sh*t that went on in 5H before we became the players we were, you ni**as need to see. We was reckless. Young, dumb, and stupid, but we was having a ball.”