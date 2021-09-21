Cam’ron To Star In Upcoming ABC Series, ‘Queens’

Cam’ron is taking his talents to television. The Harlem-bred rapper has been announced as a recurring cast member of the upcoming scripted series, Queens. Set to broadcast on ABC, the television show tells the story of four former hip-hop stars aiming to revive the rap careers of their past while navigating life in their forties.

Shadow And Act first reported the Killa Season artist will have a guest-starring arc throughout the series. Queens also stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Sele as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin, and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

On the show, the Dipset rapper plays himself though in a fictional world. Cam’ron’s character was featured on one of the group’s hit records and had a relationship with Naomi in the past. He re-enters Naomi’s life as the ladies attempt to take over the hip-hop world again.

Estranged and out of touch, four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bit*hes-their 90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world. L-R: Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez on ‘Queens.’ ABC/Kim Simms

The rapper teased his presence on the show along with Brandy and the remaining stars through a series of comical social media photos and clips uploaded to their personal Instagram accounts. In the typically funny shares, the cast offered a behind-the-scenes look at the series as well as an insight into their personalities.

In one video, shared on Instagram TV, the “Hey Ma” rapper and his fictional ex-girlfriend engaged in a friendly dice game.

“So @brandy fooled me on some “White Men Can’t Jump” sh*t,” Cam’ron wrote in the caption. “She said she Only knew craps, never played Celo, even asked “why is it 3 dice”.. then started fronting on me. Talking bout ..she’s rolling head cracks, she’s good wit the fever(meaning she rolled a 5) etc. I personally took offense when she said she was rolling Deadies.. WHAT THE HELL YOU KNOW ABOUT DEADIES?!”

Filmed in Atlanta, Queens is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode was written by Zahir McGhee and directed by Tim Story. The series is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will available weekly on Hulu.

Watch an extended trailer for ABC’s Queens above and another BTS clip from Instagram below.