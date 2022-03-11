Cardi B Drops Out Of ‘Assisted Living’ Days Before Production Begins

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on Nov. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Cardi B has pulled out of the comedy film Assisted Living days before the start of production. Deadline reported the rapper’s withdrawal has resulted in the film being temporarily scratched. The $30 million film was set to be produced by Temple Hill and directed by Thembi Banks.

The chart-topper was revealed as the leading character in January 2021. Her character Amber is described as a small-time crook struggling to find a hiding place after her latest heist fails. Sources tell Deadline hopefully the film comes together at a later time. Cardi B’s reasoning for the swift, last-minute exit is overextension.

Cardi B accepts the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper recently wrapped up an intense case against gossip blogger Tasha K where Cardi B came out victorious. The 29-year-old musician and her husband, Migos member Offset recently welcomed a newborn baby. The couple has confirmed they added a son to their growing family however details such as the name or images of the child have been limited until recently.

On Wednesday (March 8) the Bronx native took to Twitter to share the news that her son began teething, resulting in fans requesting a photo. She responded to the demands but with a photo that only shows an eye.

“That’s all y’all will get,” she teased.