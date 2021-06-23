Cardi B To Reprise ‘Fast And Furious’ Role In Next Sequel

Cardi B’s character in the Fast And Furious series will exist beyond F9. After Leysa—played by the Bronx rapper—made her debut in the ninth installment of the franchise, actor and co-producer Vin Diesel confirmed she will be back in the next sequel. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old star revealed how the continuing storyline includes Cardi’s character.

“We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale,” he said. “She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time.”

Director Justin Lin also spoke about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s role in the Fast and Furious family.

“I love Cardi, you know? I mean, it’s amazing she showed up and within a minute she’s part of the family, right?” he said. “And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she’s actually really embedded into the overall universe, she’s been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I’m really excited to explore that character of her.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist—who made her acting debut in 2019’s Hustlers—shared her excitement for the role on social media.

“I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9,” she tweeted. “I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in.I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME ? !!!!”

I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9 .I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in.I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME ? !!!! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 15, 2021

A short clip, released in support of the film, gives audiences a glimpse of Cardi B on set and in character as Leysa.

“Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role. I’m like, ‘It’s freakin’ Fast & Furious,’ get me there, put me on a plane!” she laughed. “I like the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman…She’s just that bit*h!”

She continued, “I remember when I saw Ludacris in Fast & The Furious… then to see Don Omar, it makes the hood have hope. Being around Vin, he’s just so nice, so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I’m just so excited. He’s just such a bada**.”

F9: The Fast Saga has released in certain parts of the world and will hit the United States’ theaters on June 25. Watch the clip below: