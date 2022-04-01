Sneak Peek: Cardi B And Marsai Martin Learn Magic Tricks On ‘Cardi Tries’

Cardi B has teamed up with Messenger and Instagram for a new episode of Cardi Tries where she and actress Marsai Martin get magical. Together, the pair learn magic tricks from professionals and perform their new stunts in front of an audience.

The new episode begins with Cardi B and Marsai Martin entering a secret passageway in Los Angeles’ Magic Castle after guessing the magical password. The duo then ventures through the venue and learns lessons on how to activate their own powers.

First, they meet Evan The Card Guy who teaches them a card trick. He then guides them to Smoothini, a bar magician who performs clever illusions that shock the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. Cardi performs her new routine in front of a live audience at the Magic Castle, where her unlucky assistant Marsai gets sawed in half.

“I’m scared,” expressed a shocked Cardi B after Smoothini performed one of his illusions.

”I want to know what you just put…how you do that?” the Black-Ish star followed up.

Fans can watch Cardi B and Marsai Martin learn magic tricks in the new episode of Cardi Tries today (April 1) at 12 p.m. ET on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook

Check out an exclusive preview of the episode below.