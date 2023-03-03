Could Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Take On A ‘B.A.P.S’ Sequel?

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up in 2020 for their viral vulgar hit “W.A.P.,” in which the Bronx star and Houston hottie sported looks reminiscent of Halle Berry and the late Natalie Desselle in the classic film B.A.P.S. Now, according to the director of the 1997 movie, the two rapstresses have expressed interest in starring in a sequel.

Legendary filmmaker Robert Townsend spoke with Slash Films, where he discussed initial reviews he received from the eccentric film. B.A.P.S. is about two “Black American Princesses” from Decatur, Georgia who travel to Los Angeles to audition for a music video. Nisi (Berry) and Mickey (Desselle) then find themselves caught up in a scheme to deceive a wealthy, aging white man.

BAPS, (aka B.A.P.S.), Natalie Desselle, Halle Berry, 1997. New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection

“[There are] people that love, love, love the film and some people that didn’t get it,” Townsend, 66, said. “And those that love it — like you love it and you get it.”

Revealing possible stars of a modernized sequel to the “tacky” storyline, he added, “I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake.’ Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do…’ I mean, it’s like, I don’t know. So, thank you for asking.”

Aside from rapping, both Grammy-winning rappers have been on the big screen. Cardi co-starred in Hustlers and Megan appeared in the P-Valley.

YouTube/Cardi B “W.A.P.” screenshot

The cult classic motion picture B.A.P.S. earned over $7,246,735 at the domestic box office.

Other films from Townsend helmed include Hollywood Shuffle, Holiday Heart, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and more. He also directed and played a leading role in The Five Heartbeats.

Revisit the official trailer from the 1997 movie below. Could you see Cardi and Megan starring in a sequel?