Cardi B And Offset’s Family To Make Voiceover Movie Debut In ‘Baby Shark’s Big Movie’

Cardi B, Offset and their two children will be returning to the Baby Shark franchise for their big screen debut. The family-of-four will voice characters in the upcoming animated film Baby Shark’s Big Movie, set to premiere later this year.

“Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the BABY SHARKS BIG MOVIE!!!!,” the Bronx rhymer wrote on Twitter Thursday (March 30).

Nickelodeon and Cardi B shared with social media a post showing Cardi, Offset, Kulture and baby Wave as cast members. The graphic also unveiled actors Lance Bass, Ashley Tisdale, Ego Nwodim, Aparna Nancherla, Chloe Fineman and South Korean boy band ENHYPEN as voices for the film as well.

Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the BABY SHARKS BIG MOVIE??❤️!!!! pic.twitter.com/AP65hll5Ro — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 30, 2023

The “Clout” collaborators first worked with the beloved kid-friendly phenomenon on its TV show, Baby Shark’s Big Show! back in 2022. The couple will now reprise the voices of the musical fish Sharki B and Offshark. The series and film, derived from the 2021 popular kids song, “Baby Shark” will also see the pair’s 4-year-old daughter voice Kulture Sharki again, and their 18-month-old son give sound to new character Wavey Shark.

See a clip below from Baby Shark’s Big Show! where Sharki B (Cardi) performs her song “The Seaweed Sway.”

Although Offset has done some on-screen work with an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles and on the popular TV series Atlanta, this will be his first big movie role. Cardi B has also acted in multiple roles including the film Hustlers, the TV series Being Mary Jane and F9.

Baby Shark’s Big Movie is scheduled to be released sometime during the holiday season this year.