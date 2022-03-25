Cardi B And Offset To Guest Star On ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’

Offset of Migos (L) and Cardi B attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Cardi B and Offset’s upcoming project is for the entire family. The Hip-Hop couple is set to guest-star on Baby Shark’s Big Show! as their own animated characters. Kulture Kiari Cephus, their eldest child, will also appear in the programming. According to a press release, the episode “The Seaweed Sway,” will premiere on Friday, April 15, at 12 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon. An original song “The Seaweed Sway” will be featured on Nick Jr.’s compilation album, Sing, Dance & Sway the Nick Jr. Way, available on all digital streaming platforms, April 8.

The animated television show finds Cardi B as Sharki B, an aquatic pop star who has the hottest dance craze under the sea. Kulture and Offset are featured as Offshark, a cool fish with a great vibe and a huge Sharki fan, and Kulture Shark, Offshark’s three-year-old daughter, who is excited to attend Sharki’s big concert with her dad.

Animated versions of Cardi B, Offset and Kulture on ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’ Nickelodeon

Baby Shark characters Sharki B, William, Baby Shark explore the scenery ahead of Sharki B’s big show as she attempts to teach them her trending dance moves. William has a hard time grasping all of the dance moves, learning the lesson that the most important part of dancing is creativity and self-expression as he does the Seaweed Sway in his own unique way.

The news was announced on Thursday (March 24) by Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+, at Nickelodeon’s annual upfront presentation held at New York City’s Palladium Times Square.

With the new episode, the world of Baby Shark adds to a growing universe that includes its first-ever original feature-length film in development for Paramount+ in the U.S. in 2023. Season two episodes of Baby Shark’s Big Show! will debut later this year. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company, Baby Shark’s Big Show! is broadcasted regularly on weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on the Nick Jr. channel and can also be streamed on Nick Jr. On Demand and Download-To-Own services, NickJr.com, the Nick Jr. App, and Noggin.

Additionally, the series features Kimiko Glenn as Baby Shark, Luke Youngblood as William, Natasha Rothwell as Mommy Shar, Eric Edelstein ( as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson as Grandma Shark, and Patrick Warburton as Grandpa Shark. Check out a preview of Cardi B, Offset, and Kulture on Baby Shark’s Big Show! below.