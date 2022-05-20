Cardi B Talks Politics And Life With David Letterman On ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Cardi B is one of the latest celebrities to appear in the new season of David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. In a preview clip of her episode, the rap star touches on various topics pertaining to her life and career. The Bronx-bred bombshell opens up about her outspokenness on political matters and how she’s lent her voice to causes impacting marginalized communities.

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I used the f–k out of my platform,” she explains. “And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.”

After Letterman commends Cardi B on her ability to help simplify complicated issues within the political sector for fans who may otherwise be disinterested in those subjects, she chalks it up to her growing up in the New York City borough and being a mirror of the people and personalities they’re around on a daily basis.

“I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx,” she says. “A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.’”

The fourth season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction dropped on Netflix today (May 20) and includes episodes with Kevin Durant, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith.

Watch the teaser clip of Cardi B’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction episode below.