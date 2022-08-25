The Black List Partners With CBS Studios And NAACP In Search For Black Writers

The Black List, along with the ventured partnership between CBS Studios and the NAACP, are seeking talented writers who embody authentic storytelling of Black narratives. According to Deadline, screenwriters will be able to submit their work through The Black List’s website until November 16th for an opportunity to be part of a shortlist.

Interested writers who already host their feature films, pilots, plays or theatrical musicals on the Black List website can enter for consideration at no additional charge. Writers who do not currently have a script hosted on the website are still encouraged to sign up. New writers to the site are encouraged to submit their scripts at least one week before the deadline to guarantee eligibility. The Black List also hosts a variety of other writing opportunities at no additional charge.

The Black List will create a list of prospective screenwriters to be shared with CBS Studios and NAACP’s ventured partnership. Shortlisted writers may then be asked for professional resumes and personal statements to be considered. Franklin Leonard, founder and CEO of The Black List stated, “It’s a real joy to partner with NAACP and CBS Studios to find exceptional writers writing about the Black experience.”

“Our CBS team has seen tremendous growth in the breadth of writing talent from diverse voices that crosses our desks every day,” said Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i, EVP of Diversity and Inclusion West Coast at Paramount Global. “But what many of these gifted writers lack is a specific opportunity. This new initiative will provide us with a platform to reach and ultimately nurture writers who wish to tell compelling and inclusive stories that speak to the Black experience. And from a business perspective, it allows CBS to continue to build a pipeline for finding the very best content creators.”

“The Black List has provided a much-needed platform for writers to showcase their work and engage with industry leaders,” said Sheila Ducksworth, president of CBS and NAACP’s production venture. “We are very excited to participate in this new partnership, and we look forward to supporting the talents and endeavors of these dynamic storytellers.”

Writers of features, pilots, plays, and musicals whose work can speak to the Black experience are encouraged to opt-in for consideration on the Black List website starting today.