Hear Chadwick Boseman’s Last Performance As T’Challa In Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Trailer

Marvel Studios and Disney + released the trailer for What If…? on Thursday (July 8.) The series, which explores alternate scenarios based on the MCU’s popular storylines, is reportedly Chadwick Boseman’s last performance as T’Challa before he lost his private, four-year battle with colon cancer in August 2020.

His posthumous voice acting is joined by Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Slated to debut on August 11 with new weekly episodes, What If..? is the first animated show from Marvel Studios. The cartoon imagines popular characters in different roles such as Boseman’s T’Challa as Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Star-Lord.

“[He] came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said to TV Line. “In hindsight, it’s very moving.”

One question changes everything. Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If…?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wh69wOqPAa — What If…? (@whatifofficial) July 8, 2021

Feige also confirmed the Black Panther sequel has begun production. Last month, Feige confirmed production on the sequel started on June 29 at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige said. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Back in December 2020, he revealed to Deadline that Boseman would not be recast in the film.

“Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally,” he said. “His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past.”

Watch the trailer for What If…? below: