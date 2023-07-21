‘Challengers’ Starring Zendaya Pulled From Venice Film Festival Following SAG-AFTRA Strike

The SAG-AFTRA strike has completely changed the landscape of the entertainment industry in a short period of time. Challengers starring Zendaya will no longer appear at the forthcoming Venice Film Festival and its release has been pushed back.

Festival organizers spent an extended period of time deliberating what will happen with the film, which was initially supposed to launch on Aug. 30 before hitting theaters on Sept. 15, given the difficulties in marketing caused by the strike. Union members are prohibited from engaging in any promotional activity, and, thus, Venice Film Festival organizers released a statement on Friday (July 21) confirming its removal. It will now come out in the summer of 2024.

Challengers is dubbed a “sexy sports comedy” which depicts Zendaya playing the role of a former tennis star who is immersed in a love triangle with two professional two players played by Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. Check out the trailer below.

Venice Film Festival organizers have replaced Challengers, which was set to open the prestigious event, with the Italian film Comadante starring Pierfrancesco Favino. Comadante is a “World War II epic that follows an Italian Royal Navy submarine captain,” per Variety.

The SAG-AFTRA strike, short for Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, began on Friday (July 14). Negotiations with Hollywood studios fell apart after an extended period of advocating for better pay, working conditions, health and pension benefits, and protecting their likeness from being replicated by the fast-rising artificial intelligence software.

As a result, actors will not be participating in press junkets, conventions, interviews, and even Emmy campaigns. “We are the victims here,” Fran Drescher, president of the actors union said on Thursday (July 13). “We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us… It is disgusting; shame on them. You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect the contract to change, too. Check out her full statement below.