Charlamagne Tha God And Desus Nice To Guest Host ‘The Daily Show’

Since Trevor Noah’s departure from The Daily Show in December 2022, the late-night program has seen a plethora of guest hosts, including Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans, Roy Wood Jr. and more.

Now Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey and Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker will show off their satirical commentary skills this May and June. Comedy Central recently announced The Breakfast Club and Hell Of A Week host would be taking over the news-series beginning May 15, with Desus starting June 26.

“Who do y’all think I’m a piss off the week I do @thedailyshow??? I need all @breakfastclubam and @thebrilliantidiots listeners to get tickets to be int he audience. Who plans on NOT watching???? let’s discuss…” C Tha God wrote on Instagram announcing his hosting gig.

Desus took to his Instagram as well to let his fans know that he’s “Beyond excited to be back on your screens this Summer!!!! Shouts to @thedailyshow for letting bicoastal Desus cook [laughing emojis].”

Both media mavens have a knack for sharing their own unhinged commentary, as Charlamagne just wrapped up his latest season of Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week (formerly known as Tha God’s Honest Truth), and also hosted the MTV2 series Uncommon Sense in the past.

As for Desus, he’s spent two seasons alongside media personality The Kid Mero on their joint Viceland talk show, before moving to Showtime in 2019 for their Bodega Boys podcast. The two split from working together last year.

Now, the two will be embarking on a journey that Trevor Noah has left behind. The South-African comedian joined The Daily Show as host in 2015.

“I realized that after the seven years, my time is up,” he said during the show’s last episode with him as host. “But in the most beautiful way. Honestly, I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys.”

The 38-year-old added, “I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

Terrence Antonio James/Getty Images)

Comedy Central also released a statement following his departure which read, “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on the next steps.”

“As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

Make sure to tune in on May 15-18 and June 26-29 to see both Charlamagne Tha God and Desus Mero share news from behind The Daily Show desk.