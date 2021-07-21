Charlamagne Tha God To Host Late-Night Show On Comedy Central

One-third of “The World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show” The Breakfast Club is officially adding his persona to the nighttime television world. Charlamagne Tha God has landed his own late-night television series on Comedy Central, executive produced by himself, Stephen Colbert, and Aaron Mcgruder, creator of The Boondocks.

“This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you,” said Charlamagne according to Variety. “This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity. My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate co-sign in the late-night space and he wouldn’t co-sign no bulls–t! We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction I can feel it!!!”

Charlamagne’s previous work with McCarthy includes comedy shows for MTV and MTV2, including Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne. The new series Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey, is slated to premiere on September 17 at 10 p.m. ET. It will discuss subjects such as politics and pop culture and include sketches, interviews, and “social experiments.”

“Charlamagne knows exactly what he wants to do with this show—which is smack the audience upside the head every week and make sure they’re paying attention to the world around them,” said McGruder according to Variety. “He is keenly aware of the power of his voice and always looking to use it to maximum effect, which requires both talent and courage.”

Colbert added, “I look forward to all the ways in which the fearless, peerless Charlamagne is going to change the game.”

On the radio, Charlamagne and his co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy conduct interviews with public figures, politicians, entertainers, and artists, often sparking viral moments and widespread conversation. The morning show is available in more than 90 markets around the country and broadcasted on YouTube. The Breakfast Club has aired since 2010 and earned each host legions of fans and career opportunities outside of the Power 105.1 studio.

In 2017, Charlamagne released his best-selling first book Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It. He followed up in 2018 with Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me.

No stranger to controversy, that same year the radio host was accused of sexual assault. As VIBE previously reported, in August 2018, he hired a legal team and denied allegations of sexual abuse against a teenage girl nearly 20 years prior.

“Charlamagne has spoken about this many times over the years in public, including in his book. While Charlamagne has empathy for all sexual assault victims, he cannot take responsibility for a crime he did not commit,” read a statement issued a the time by attorneys Marty Singer and Michael Weinstein.

Watch a one-minute teaser for Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey below: