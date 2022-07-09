Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski & More To Star In Universal’s ‘Praise This’

Universal Pictures is bringing the hilarious movie Praise This to theaters soon with a musician-heavy cast including stars like Chloe Bailey, Quavo and Mack Wilds. Other cast members will include Anjelika Washington, Koryn Hawthorne, Jekalyn Carr, Kiara Iman Heffner, Ilario Grant, Birgundi Baker, Loren Lott, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Cocoa Brown, Vanessa Fraction, social media star Druski and comedian Kountry Wayne.

Directed by Little‘s Tina Gordon, Praise This is described as “a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs,” according to Deadline. The Will Packard-produced film was announced earlier this year as part of a trio of Universal films coming to the Peacock network in 2023.

The film comes about under Universal’s “first-look” deal which is also responsible for hilarious movies like Night School, Girls Trip, the Ride Along films and Little. Will Packer, (The Photograph and Little), will be teaming up with The Story Company’s co-founder and CEO Tim Story, alongside Will Packard Production’s Executive Vice President, Johanna Byer, for production.

Quavo of the Migos has already challenged himself on film with the series Black-ish and Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. He’s also set to play in Randall Emmett’s thriller Wash Me in the River. Chloe too has already starred in the series Grown-Ish, as Wilds has played in a plethora of projects such as Apple TV+ series Swagger, Miracle’s Boys,The Wire, Half Nelson, The Secret Life of Bees and George Lucas’ Red Tails.

Druski will be now breaking into film with his first major role, as Kountry Wayne has made his film debut in Holiday Heartbreak.

Reportedly, production has already started in Atlanta during the month of June.