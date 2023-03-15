Skip to main content
Chloe Bailey Admits She Was “Scared” To Film ‘Swarm’ Sex Scene With Damson Idris

"I'm not like that—like that sexual and open," said the "Have Mercy" singer.

Chlöe looking over her shoulder in silver see through gown
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Remember the season one finale of Insecure when Lawrence and Tasha’s ramifying performance sent Black Twitter into a frenzy? For those interested in watching Donald Glover’s new series, Swarm, there’s one surprising scene starring Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris set to have a similar reaction.

When filming her first sex scene, the Praise This star told Deadline, “I first read the script, I was like, ‘Oh, this is insane, this is incredible,’ and I cried, and then I realized, you gotta do that sex scene, girl.”

The 24-year-old was admittedly afraid, despite her online persona as a sultry siren. “As open and liberal as I am about my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” Bailey explained. “I’m not like that—like that sexual and open. Damson made it really comfortable; you know, there were limited people on set. It was a closed set.”

The Grown-ish alum added that the Snowfall star kept her laughing in between takes. “We literally had a bouncy ball in between us, and you know, we were making a joke out of it, so it took all of the nervousness away from that. I have to give a lot of kudos to him as a man for making me, as a woman, feel comfortable literally being raw and naked,” she continued.

Courtesy of Prime Video

Bailey and Idris star alongside Dominique Fishback in the new thrilling series that goes to a sunken place almost immediately. The trailer (below) alludes to the show being about the BeyHive, to which series co-creator and showrunner, Janine Nabers, revealed to VIBE exclusively, “I think it’s safe to say that this is not a work of fiction. It’s based on real events and real people. So that’s 100% correct. I think in terms of the similarities in which you see, that’s your own perspective, that’s subjective to your experience. So if you’re projecting a particular person or entity or icon onto anything with this show, then that is purposeful.”

Swarm debuts on Prime Video this Friday (March 17).

