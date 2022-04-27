Chlöe To Star In Will Packer-Produced Youth Choir Comedy, ‘Praise This’

Chlöe returns to the big screen to star in the forthcoming comedy, Praise This. The Will Packer-produced, Tina Gordon-directed film is a musical competition comedy revolving around the world of youth choirs, in the same vein as Pitch Perfect. Production begins this June in Atlanta.

The new project falls under Will Packer Productions’ first-look deal with Universal, which has already produced the blockbuster hits, Girls Trip, the Ride Along franchise, and Little. Gordon previously wrote and directed Peeples, the 2013 romantic comedy starring Kerry Washington and Craig Robinson. She is also credited as a screenwriter for 2002’s Drumline.